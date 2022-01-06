PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Leggett & Platt worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,888 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

