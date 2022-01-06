PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $49,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,609 shares of company stock worth $2,331,203 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

