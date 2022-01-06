PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TSN opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

