PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,786,000 after acquiring an additional 439,437 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,082,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 321,387 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 247,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,821,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 307,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

