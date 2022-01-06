PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $22.75

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $22.06. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 3,969 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.
The company has a market cap of $952.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after buying an additional 707,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after buying an additional 492,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 325,730 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.