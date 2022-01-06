PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $22.75

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $22.06. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 3,969 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

The company has a market cap of $952.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after buying an additional 707,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after buying an additional 492,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 325,730 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

