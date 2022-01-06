Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Up 17.3%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) shot up 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $1.28. 132,883,703 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 66,745,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $20.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

