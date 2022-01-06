PlayDapp (PLA) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002907 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $302.58 million and $126.99 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00056803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

