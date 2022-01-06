Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Senior Officer Sells C$19,800.00 in Stock

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Senior Officer Greg Ka Wai Wong sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,800.

Shares of CVE PGC opened at C$0.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Plato Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$6.58 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Good Hope Niobium project comprising 254 claims, which include 227 single cell mining claims and 27 boundary cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,146 hectares located in northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

