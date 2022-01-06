Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Senior Officer Sells C$19,800.00 in Stock

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Senior Officer Greg Ka Wai Wong sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,800.
Shares of CVE PGC opened at C$0.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Plato Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$6.58 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.
About Plato Gold
