Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poly is benefiting from the massive shift toward high-fidelity solutions for hybrid work and video collaboration. The company is focused on managing its profitability while continuing to invest in areas of accelerating growth. It has built a strong foundation of partners, which allows distribution and reseller partners to sell into Microsoft, Zoom, Google and other service provider environments. It implements new strategies to reduce transportation costs and improve customer lead time with distribution centers around the world. However, Poly continues to experience tightness and volatility in its supply chain, which, in turn, could compromise near-term visibility. It depends on a limited group of suppliers for critical hardware components. The company faces stiff competition across all end markets, which often leads to intense price wars.”

Get Plantronics alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of POLY opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. Plantronics’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $76,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (POLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.