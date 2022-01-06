Pizza (PIZZA) Price Hits $0.0220

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $680,117.73 and approximately $138,089.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011203 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00092138 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.30 or 0.00523147 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

