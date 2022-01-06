Piper Sandler Trims KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Target Price to $31.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of KNBE stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 654,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,749. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $46,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $38,025,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,749,805 shares of company stock worth $43,228,297 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

