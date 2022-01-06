Piper Sandler Raises Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $72.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TENB. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,328. Tenable has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,603,761 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tenable by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenable by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

