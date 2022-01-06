Piper Sandler Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $750.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $680.00 to $750.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a solid Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a big dividend increase and a robust buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $656.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $643.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.77. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,694,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

