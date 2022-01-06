Piper Sandler Lowers AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $16.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

