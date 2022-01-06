Piper Sandler Cuts PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $20.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $84,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.