Piper Sandler Cuts Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $9.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $4.13 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $108.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

