Piper Sandler Boosts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $30.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

PING stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,597,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 599,177 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.