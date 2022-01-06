Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of PNFP traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $840,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

