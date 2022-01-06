Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

BOND traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,458. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.65.

