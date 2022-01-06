PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:RCS opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

