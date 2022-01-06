PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.0% over the last three years.
NYSE:RCS opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $8.23.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
