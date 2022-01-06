Pillar Price Hits $0.0196 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $249,123.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

