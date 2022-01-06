Pigeoncoin (PGN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20,683.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $648,896.50 and approximately $20,683.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.