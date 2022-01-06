Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.69. 63,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,056. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

