Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.38. The stock had a trading volume of 38,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,056. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

