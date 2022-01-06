PFG Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $260.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.