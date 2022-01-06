PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,666 First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG stock opened at $81.63 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

