Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $260.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.83.

