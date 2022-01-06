Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 474 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of D opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

