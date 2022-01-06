Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $114.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.60 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

