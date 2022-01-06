Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,887.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,919.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,782.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.