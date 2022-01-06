Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 482 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $439.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.67 and a 200-day moving average of $412.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.39 and a one year high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

