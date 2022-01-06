Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.46.

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

