Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 570 ($7.68) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PETS. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.07) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.48) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.22).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 459.28 ($6.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 469.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 367.60 ($4.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($7.07).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

