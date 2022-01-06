PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.00

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 26.68 ($0.36), with a volume of 3028325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.36).

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTAL shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.61) price objective on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.61) target price on shares of PetroTal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.51 million and a P/E ratio of 4.21.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

