Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 19.78 ($0.27). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 19.15 ($0.26), with a volume of 1,039,682 shares.

POG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.38) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 25th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £719.43 million and a PE ratio of 47.20.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

