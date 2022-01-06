PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 50.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $181.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.27. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

