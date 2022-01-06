PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.16 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $174.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $239.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

