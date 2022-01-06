Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 3,250 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50.

On Monday, November 8th, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $698,025.00.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $260.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 285.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.26 and its 200 day moving average is $267.50. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.39 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Penumbra by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Penumbra by 30.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

