Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,637 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NYSE:NKE opened at $166.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

