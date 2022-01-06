Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 391,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 51.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $122.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $121.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

