Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after acquiring an additional 106,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after buying an additional 795,302 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 661,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,834,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

