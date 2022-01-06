Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 5,640 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $311.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.38. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

