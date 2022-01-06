Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 536 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $242.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $191.42 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

