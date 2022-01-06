Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,606,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $135.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42. The firm has a market cap of $239.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $136.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

