Pendle (PENDLE) Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 130.3% against the US dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $50.02 million and $7.41 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00071137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.00 or 0.08075729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00076298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,404.44 or 0.99778691 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

