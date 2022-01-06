Pendal Group Ltd Takes $255,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 319,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

