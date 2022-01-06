Pendal Group Ltd Sells 14,543 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,543 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

