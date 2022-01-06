Pendal Group Ltd Has $290,000 Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.69.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $125.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

