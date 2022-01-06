Pendal Group Ltd Has $239,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,532 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.56.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

