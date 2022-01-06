Pendal Group Ltd Has $176,000 Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $162,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.